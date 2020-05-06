The young woman is pressed to the floor next to a police riot shield. Arrested by the Hong Kong authorities, she shouts her name to her friends to call a lawyer to defend her.

Protester is detained by police in Hong Kong. 2/9/2019. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu /

The photo, taken on September 2 last year amid a gigantic and violent wave of protests that shook Hong Kong for more than six months, was part of a series of images captured by a team of . photographers who won the this week’s Pulitzer Prize in the photojournalism category.

The photographs range from panoramic views of the city’s boulevards packed with tens of thousands of protesters to close-ups of pitched battles between anti-China activists and the police seeking to restore order.

Most of the violence took place during the night, lending a dark aura to the action – protesters appear as silhouettes in the smoke of tear gas, giant neon letters write “FREEDOM FOR HK” and are carried overhead by protesters glowing in the darkness from a top hill.

For Tyrone Siu, a . photographer from Hong Kong, covering the protests was intensely personal.

A graduate of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the scene of some of the fiercest clashes between police and protesters, he saw his alma mater transformed into a battlefield. The municipal sports stadium has become a giant shelter for injured protesters.

“In the meantime, I need to remain calm in the midst of the intense atmosphere in order to be able to carry out my duty as a photojournalist, helping foreign colleagues to move around and dealing with the situation, which can change quickly.”

Siu took the photo of the woman screaming and, despite spending months on the streets of the city that at times seemed like a war zone, the image stuck to her memory.

“The emotions portrayed on his face were so strong that it left a lasting memory,” he said.

“But she was just one in many days, a face among many other young faces being detained by the police in this way during months of protests.”

The Pulitzer Prize for ., a unit of Thomson ., was the agency’s eighth since 2008, and the fifth in the past three years. .’ coverage of Hong Kong’s protests was also a Pulitzer finalist in the international reporting category.

