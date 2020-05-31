With the Players Union moving away from the proposal presented by the Big leagues Regarding the percentage of salary that must be cut to the players to celebrate the 2020 season, multiple team owners already give up on the year

According to a report by Buster Olney, an ESPN reporter, several owners would not mind not going out on the field.

“Sources say there is a group of homeowners perfectly willing to close the season, cut payroll costs and cut losses, and disparate opinions among the 30 team,” Olney wrote.

Olney described the division between owners and players as an “open chasm of suspicion and frustration.”

That sentiment, from the players ‘perspective, largely stems from the owners’ proposal that the player’s compensation would come from 50 percent of the league’s revenue in 2020 instead of the salary structure as it currently exists. ,.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark expressed his thoughts:

“A system that restricts player pay based on income is a salary cap, period. This is not the first salary cap proposal our union received. It probably won’t be the last.”

“That the league is trying to take advantage of a global health crisis to get what they haven’t achieved in the past, and negotiate anonymously through the media for the past few days, suggests that they know exactly how this will be received.”

“None of this is beneficial to the process of finding a way to safely return to the field and resume the 2020 season, which remains our sole objective.”

