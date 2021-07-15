Team of doctors transplant kidney to wrong patient at Ohio hospital

Tremendous mistake made by a team of doctors who work in a hospital belonging to the University Hospitals network of hospitals in Ohio, which carried out a kidney transplant to the wrong patient.

Through a statement released by The New York Post, the directors of said hospital apologized for the situation, assuring that 2 of the doctors who participated in the surgery have been suspended from their work while the investigation of this fact is being carried out. .

“The situation is totally incompatible with our commitment to help patients regain health and live life to the fullest”, can be read in said text.

Similarly, the hospital claims to have apologized to both patients, as well as their families for the serious mistake made. The good thing about it is that the person who received the kidney transplant was compatible with this and he recovers satisfactorily, while the other patient is still waiting for another organ.

You are interested in:

Due to a medical error, both kidneys were removed and were healthy

She donated a kidney to her ex-husband so her daughters wouldn’t be left without a father