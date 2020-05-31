Two members of a . TV team were hit by rubber bullets and a photographer’s camera was destroyed in Minneapolis on Saturday night, amid attacks on journalists covering civil unrest in US cities.

Filming by cameraman Julio-Cesar Chávez showed a policeman pointing directly at him as the police fired rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse about 500 protesters in the southwestern part of the city right after the 8 pm curfew.

“A policeman I’m filming points his rubber bullet rifle at me,” said Chavez.

Minutes later, Chávez and . security adviser Rodney Seward were hit by rubber bullets while hiding at a nearby gas station.

In the images captured while running, several shots are heard and Seward shouts: “I was hit in the face by a rubber bullet”.

Asked about the incident, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder requested a copy of the video, which . later provided. The department did not respond to a request for a return on Sunday.

“We strongly disapprove of the police shooting rubber bullets at our team in Minneapolis and we are handling the situation with the authorities,” a . spokesman said on Sunday.

The incident was yet another of several attacks on journalists covering protests across the United States after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

