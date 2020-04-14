Yesterday we informed you of the unfortunate death of Rick May, voice actor who gave life to many characters, including Peppy Hare (Star Fox) and Soldier (Team Fortress 2). This was very bad news for the players who grew up and were marked with the actor’s work, so many decided to take advantage to recognize his legacy and paid tribute to him in the Valve game.

As soon as May’s death was revealed, the players quickly found a way to recognize the work the voice actor did throughout his career, especially in Team Fortress 2. As we tell you, in this title, May gave life to his voice to Soldier, so the players declared a ceasefire to join and show their respect to May, as shared by the Twitter user DBlackjack21.

There was a ceasefire and reds and blues joined

The way they did it was to choose Soldier on a complete server and meet in a circle, place a Soldier in the center and make one of his characteristic emotes, in which he takes out his weapon and shoots it as a symbol of respect and that recalls the salute of 21 weapons, which is used in the militia to express military honor.

Another user who also shared how the players paid respect is BigButtDoberman, which showed that in a game on the 2fort map, many players also dressed as Soldiers and climbed the bridge to repeatedly make this character’s weapon salute.

Others, likewise, shared the memorable phrases Rick May helped immortalize along with the various characters he brought to life in his career. It is undoubtedly a great gesture from users to pay tribute to the voice actor’s career.

In 2fort we did the shotgun taunt repeatedly pic.twitter.com/43BFrsHely – Харабасс Королева (@BigButtDoberman) April 14, 2020

What do you think of this way of paying tribute? Did you participate in this type of events? Tell us in the comments.

Team Fortress 2 is available on PC. You can find more news about the title if you check its file.

