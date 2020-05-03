Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In mid-April, unfortunately we inform you of the death of Rick May, voice actor who is recognized in the world of video games for lending his voice to various characters in this medium. Among them are the Soldier, from Team Fortress 2. A few weeks after May’s departure, Valve prepared an interesting gesture to honor his legacy.

In the latest Team Fortress 2 update, Valve included a few references to Rick May and the character he lent his voice to and helped make him iconic. In Valve’s post on the update, it simply refers to “a tribute to Rick May, voice of the Soldier,” but it is reflected in different ways in the game.

Valve recalled Rick May’s work with various references

For starters, the menu greets the player with a menu that plays the Taps piece of music, usually performed at solemn funerals, plus the Soldier appears in the foreground. But within the games the tribute is also present. Players will be able to find bronze statues erected in May to honor Rick May.

The figure represents the Soldier and the plaque with the name of the voice actor, his life span and the phrase “That was a hell of a campaign son!” Appears on the pillar at the base, referring to one of his phrases iconic. Also, those who remain near the statues will be able to hear some lines that Rick May recorded for the Soldier, according to information from Kotaku.

We leave you with some screenshots that the user WormsCrazyGolf shared of the monuments built in honor of Rick May.

Here’s what the menu music sounds like, it’s beautiful https://t.co/4M7mPWyPuw – e (@WormsCrazyGolf) May 1, 2020

What do you think of Valve’s gesture? Have you already had the opportunity to find yourself a statue? Which phrase do you remember most about Rick May impersonating the Soldier? Tell us in the comments.

This is not the only way that users have honored Rick May’s memory. Shortly after May’s passing, players found many ways to remember him in-game. You can find more news related to Team Fortress 2 by checking this page.

