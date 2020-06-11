By Rodolfo León

06/10/2020 7:00 pm

Team Fortress 2 It has been suffering from a serious problem for a few weeks, and that is that a large number of bots are terrorizing the games within the game. However, the real concern is that they are filling the chat with racist and homophobic messages, in addition to using hacks to kill the rest of the players. The worst of all? It seems that Valve is not doing anything about it.

Through social media, several members of the community have raised their voices to protest against the developers so that they at least try to do something. A professional player, who prefers to remain anonymous, launched the following message for the portal Engadget:

“There have been literally hundreds of threads on the Steam forums and numerous videos on YouTube about it. I, and many others, have posted messages to Steam support and received robotic responses asking us to post on the forums and report individual accounts. That has accomplished nothing. ”

These bots are causing real annoyances among their players, and one of them in particular has detailed exactly how these anomalies work:

“They use aimbot and spam chat with racist, homophobic, inflammatory, pornographic content, including child pornography, and generally offensive. Some of them can copy names of people and even avatars, leading to many innocent players being kicked out of matches. I’m not sure, but I think some robots may even initiate the removal votes themselves. They may even follow you from game to game. “

Until now, Valve He hasn’t said anything about it, making his players increasingly anxious and angry with the company.

Source: Engadget

