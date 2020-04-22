This period is definitely one of the most conducive to spending more time playing. However, some players were alarmed after the source code for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 was leaked, as it could represent vulnerabilities for their PCs. Given this, Valve has already issued a statement about it that relieved fans.

According to information from users of reddit and Twitter, the source code for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2, dating from 2017 (Operation Hydra and Jungle Inferno, respectively), appeared on the Internet, to which any user can access and you can download and even use.

According to users, the data includes articles related to the Valve community involving past leaks, as well as an unreleased mod.

Source code for both CS: GO and TF2 dated 2017/2018 that was made available to Source engine licenses was leaked to the public today. pic.twitter.com/qWEQGbq9Y6 – Steam Database (@SteamDB) April 22, 2020

First news of the day: The Source Code of @TeamFortress and @CSGO from 2017 (~ Op Hydra) has been leaked and published onto the internet for everyone to see, use and download. Yikes! – 2Eggs – “better to be safe than sorry” (@ 2Eggsss) April 22, 2020

Due to this security gap, it was recommended that users not only play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2, but also other Source titles, such as Half-Life 2 and Day of Infamy.

This was recommended because by having the code, some people could find a way to perhaps not harm users’ PCs, but to manipulate third-party computers in some way. In fact, there were some reports from users that a remote code execution exploit seems to have already been found.

This should be somewhat concerning as these titles, especially Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, are registering a lot of players these days.

However, the official Counter-Strike: Global Offensive account has just published a message on Twitter that it is indeed a 2017 version that was leaked in 2018. In addition, it is indicated that the leaked code has already reviewed and found “no reason users are alarmed or avoided [jugar] the current versions ”.

In addition, players were advised to use official servers and report any information related to this situation.

We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS: GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds. – CS: GO (@CSGO) April 22, 2020

What do you think of this situation? Have you already played these titles? Did you find an abnormality? Tell us in the comments.

