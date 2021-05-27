Team Executives Angry at NBA Over LeBron James Preference

In the NBA some situations have arisen with the player Lebron James that the league as a whole has been rumored to have preference with James.

Some anonymous executives of the NBA complain about the Los Angeles Lakers. This time, it’s about the treatment they gave him Lebron James after violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Perfectly, the executives expressed their displeasure at the discrepancy between the way James’ rape was disciplined compared to the great Dallas Mavericks player Kristaps Porzingis.

Lebron James He was publicly reprimanded (sort of), but was not punished for violating protocols days before the Lakers’ inning game against the Golden State Warriors.

Porzingis was fined $ 50,000 for going to a strip club last Sunday. Porzingis has been fully vaccinated, although players are prohibited from visiting closed bars or clubs regardless of vaccination status, according to the protocols of the NBA.