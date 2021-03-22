Team Aze conquers the Free Fire League Latin America in front of more than 2 million viewers

The opening of this Free Fire League 2021 held its grand regional final in Latin America, where the twelve best teams in the region were looking not only for the championship, but for the two passes to the Free Fire Worlds Series 2021 Singapore; finally, it was Team Aze who rose above all, and next to God’s Plan, who made it to the international tournament.

The competition was vibrant, not only because of what happened within the battlefields of Bermuda, Purgatory Y Kalahari, but by the number of viewers reached by the official broadcast, which was viewed by more than 2 million viewers, with peaks of 1.4 million simultaneously.

WE DID IT! Thanks to each of you, we have shown once again that we are an incredible community and that together we can do it all! We are working to send all the rewards directly to you, we ask for your patience survivors! pic.twitter.com/5eRhgedhI8 – Garena Free Fire ✨ (@FreeFireLA)

March 21, 2021





However, going back to what happened in the games, three teams stood out above the rest: Team Aze, God’s Plan and Arctic Gaming MX, who scored more than 15 points above Malvinas Gaming in fourth place.

Although Arctic was close, everything was defined between Team Aze and God’s Plan, who they closed the series of games with just 2 points of difference. The 85 obtained by Aze, over the 83 of God’s Plan, were the ones that defined the winner above the second place.

However, both teams qualified directly to represent Latin America in the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore, the first international tournament in more than a year for Free Fire, which will have a prize pool of $ 2 million. Aze is classified directly to the Main Stage, while God’s Plan will have to achieve its position among the 12 best by getting one of the two places granted by the Play-In, of the tournament that will begin on May 22.