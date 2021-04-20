Teachers, military or police without any dose will be vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen

Military, police, teachers or firefighters who have not yet received a dose of vaccine – from AstraZeneca, according to the initial schedule – will be immunized with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen when it is their turn for their prick, which will come once vaccination of those over 60 years of age has been completeds, a term that the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has set for the end of May.

Government and communities have agreed on Tuesday a new update of the vaccination strategy to accommodate the decision made a few weeks ago not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under 60 years of age.

Among those who do not reach that age, the first to be called to receive the puncture are the active groups that play “essential” functions for society, that in principle they were going to receive the vaccine from the University of Oxford but that will no longer be the case.

As agreed on Tuesday, “The vaccine will be made available to them after vaccinating people over 60, instead of being vaccinated with AstraZeneca as up to now. “This reduces the possibilities to three of the four vaccines authorized for the moment in the EU and Spain: Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen. The latter received the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) this Tuesday, and It will begin to be inoculated in people between 70 and 79 years old, as the Public Health Commission has also confirmed at its meeting.

The vaccination strategy recognizes as essential workers the military and the troops of the Civil Guard, National, Autonomous and Local Police, Firefighters, technicians of the Security Forces and Bodies, professionals of Civil protection, Emergencies.

Also to teachers and education staff infantile, special, primary and secondary, as well as other professionals who directly attend to the students of authorized centers, of public and private ownership.

Limbo from the first dose of AstraZeneca

However, the measure agreed on Tuesday does not affect everyone, because a large part of the three million people in Spain who have a dose of AstraZeneca are essential professionals, who they started getting vaccinated with it in February.

For these essential professionals the government has not yet found a solution, since they will not be able to the second of this same serum. The options are to leave them only with the one they have or to put a second dose of another brand. Specifically from Pfizer, according to the clinical trial being carried out by the Carlos III Health Institute to confirm its hypothesis that it would be possible to combine them and that it is expected to be ready in early May.

“The vaccine to be administered in people under 60 years of age vaccinated with a first dose [de AstraZeneca] and pending to receive the second will be decided shortly, based on the scientific evidence of the different vaccines “, Health has reported after the meeting of the general directors of the Ministry and the communities, which has also decided not to modify the period between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, which will continue to be 21 and 28 days respectively.