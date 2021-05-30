teachers clearly see an impact on the level of knowledge of students

Image of students in a school. (Photo: EFE)

The pandemic has forced us to rethink many areas and education has been one of them. The drop in the ratios, the blendedness and the impulse of digital platforms to continue with distance learning have been some of the characteristics that have marked the most atypical school year.

The teachers, exhausted, have been forced to reformulate the contents to make them more didactic through the screen, take on extra hours to cover classmates ‘losses in person and, practically, go into their students’ houses while being in permanent contact with the students. families. But, regardless of all the sacrifices, the bill that these two courses will pass in the future at the level of the students, worries.

“The impact will obviously be heterogeneous,” says Miguel Ángel González Martínez, President of CSIF Education Madrid. “It will not be the same for students who are in a favored situation than those who are not. A school in Alcobendas is not the same as one in Fuenlabrada ”, he points out.

The reality is that not all students have been able to access the Internet to follow the course, nor have all those who have accessed it done on equal terms.

Heterogeneous impact on learning decline

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, nine out of ten Spanish households have access. A percentage that, in the case of those with children, amounts to 97%. However, in the lower income bracket (900 euros per month net or less), 9.2% of households with minors lack this service —a total of 100,000—.

“We believe that what has happened will subsequently influence some kind of setback in learning,” confesses González. …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.