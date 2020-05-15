Esteban Moctezuma, head of the SEP, said that the teachers of Mexico are a certainty, “with their daily work, determined, dedicated and silent”

The holder of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), Stephen Moctezuma, I affirm that in uncertain times, the teachers from Mexico they are a certainty, “With his daily work, determined, dedicated and silent”.

In your message on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, stressed that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), recognized the program “Learn at Home“, Of the SEP, launched in the face of the health emergency by the coronavirus COVID-19.

“If there is something we feel today, it is that they are missed, especially, their boys and girls miss them very much, they miss them because they are recognized that teachers are irreplaceable,” said the federal official during the conference. press release from the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Moctezuma Barragán also thanked all television and radio companies, public and private, who contribute free of charge to disseminate educational content to continue distance learning during confinement, so as not to interrupt the preparation of students.

He indicated that the teachers had to start from scratch and create a distance education system from home, which demonstrates the commitment of the teaching profession to Mexican education.

“The teaching profession has been revalued with the impulse of communication technologies,” he explained, mentioning that in the courses 800,000 teachers were trained, who “demonstrated their desire to always prepare and update themselves.”

He added that teachers have solved one of the biggest challenges, “adapting to unforeseen conditions. They conditioned their homes to continue bonding with their students to attend to them, ”and said that despite economic problems, the federal government has kept their income during confinement.

Esteban Moctezuma affirmed that the experience of pandemic it leaves teachings such as defining where the educational sector should go, strengthening moral, cultural and spiritual values, recognizing the family as the best institution.

As well as reconciling with the environment, strengthening the immune system with better diet and exercise, giving value to academic knowledge and harmonizing the knowledge of life with school life. “The world is no longer the same as it was a few months ago and the experience leaves the conviction that the teacher-student bond has not been broken,” he said.

With information from Notimex