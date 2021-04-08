Teacher who ran for mayor in New York village sentenced for child pornography



His page when he ran for mayor, 2019

Photo: CAPTURE FACEBOOK / Courtesy

Charles Hustis III, a former elected official and substitute teacher who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Cold Spring (NY) in 2019, was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 7 more years of supervised release, for trying to attract a former minor student to participate in sexual activities.

The Putnam County resident, who was also a member of the Cold Spring municipal board, was arrested by the FBI in December 2019 and had pleaded guilty to the attempted reception of child pornography from that former student.

Audrey Strauss, prosecutor for the southern district of New York, said that between December 8 and 16, 2019 Hustis, who was then 36 years old, communicated through Facebook Messenger with a 16-year-old adolescent. During these communications, the adult sent his victim sexually explicit photos, trying to arrange a meeting for privacy.

Prosecutor Strauss said Hustis repeatedly requested pornographic photos of his victim while organizing a meeting, which was intercepted by police investigators. He was arrested on December 16, 2019 at the place where he had agreed to meet the teenager, with the intention of going from there to his apartment.

Hustis graduated from Haldane High School and worked in that school district for six years until 2016. According to reports, he taught his potential victim while serving as a substitute teacher.

“Charles Hustis used his social media account to persuade a minor victim and former student to meet him and perform sexual acts,” said Prosecutor Strauss. In doing so, Charles Hustis repeatedly requested pornographic images of the victim.

“East Predatory behavior was a betrayal of the trust that the Cold Spring community deposited in Charles Hustis, both as a former teacher and as a public servant, ”Strauss added, quoted by the Daily Voice.