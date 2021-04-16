Teacher of is suspended for exploiting against her students and parents in the middle of class

One day to another, Children and young people stopped going to school due to the coronavirus pandemic and in their case, teachers adapted to technological tools to continue teaching their classes at a distance, Without imagining that the situation would last for a whole year and in many places, the return to the classroom seems to be completely uncertain.

Students, teachers and parents have had to face several challenges so that the children can continue with their education, But by now both students and teachers may be tired of the way they have been working.

A reflection of this is what happened with an English teacher named Alissa Piro, who worksba for a high school in San Marcos, one of the counties of San Diego, California.

In social networks a video of the teacher was shared out of her boxes, trying to get his students to pay attention to the class, so he decided to bring out all his anger and frustration in front of them, in particular because of how some parents had treated her.

Piro began by talking about the different criticisms that he has received since he started with his online classes.

“If your parents want to come talk to me about how I’m not doing a good enough telework based on what they need as individuals, I challenge them to come out because I’m tired of parents trying to tell teachers how to do their job,” said the teacher before all her students.

What Alissa never thought is that precisely one of her students recorded the teacher’s complaint and then shared it on the Internet, a video that has generated endless opinions and comments, some in favor and others against the teacher.

According to the New York Post, The directors of the school where Alissa worked did not see this video favorably, so they decided to suspend it.

Recall that a few weeks ago, a group of parents filed a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom and 6 North Country school districts, as they seek to reduce the restrictions due to COVID-19 and in this way, young people have a immediate return to face-to-face classes, although local unions say it is still too early to resume activities.

