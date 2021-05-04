Teacher had to sell his car and former students give him a magnificent surprise

Globally, not only is there a health crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic, but also many countries are mired in a serious economic crisis which has left millions of people without jobs or, who now receive much less income, for which they have been forced to take some rigorous measures in order to try to level their family finances a bit.

The pandemic has not only hit the pockets of the working class but also some elderly people, who, in addition to having to stay at home to avoid a contagion that puts their life at risk, must comply with what their relatives give them or else, just to be able to live on their pension, which for the most part is insufficient to cover all the expenses they have.

That happened to an 87 year old teacher, well known in his native Curitiba, in Brazil, called Marcelo Siqueira. The teacher was not only popular for having been a great teacher and having contributed to the education of thousands of children and young people who passed through the Dona Carola school, but also because He walked for 49 years circulating through the streets of the city in the same car.

Siqueira owned a classic Volkswagen Beetle since 1972, which he came and went with until recently, when he was forced to sell it to get a little more money to survive.

What happened reached the ears of several of his former students, who studied Geography and History with him; Some of them, and all of them hard-working and good men, decided to start a plan to help their teacher.

Several managed to raise enough money to be able to “buy” their car from the teacher, and not only that, they have been able to make some small adjustments to make it work perfectly.

The local media RPC shared a video on Facebook that shows the exact moment in which the teacher discovers the great gesture that his former students have had with him. The old man cannot hold back the tears of excitement.

“It was essential in our lives as children to think ahead. He sat with people and gave a lot of advice ”, explains one of them.

Undoubtedly, one more proof that the work of the teacher not only remains in the classroom but that his good actions can transcend in life.

You are interested in:

Photo of a teacher grading his students’ work hours before he died goes viral

The moving detail of some students with their teacher during online class

We recommend you