Rosa del Milagro Sulca’s crime has shocked all of Argentina; investigations reveal negligence by the local police and even that the teacher received threats from two students

Argentina.- The South American country is shocked before the crime of Sulca Miracle Rose, a 48-year-old teacher, occurred in the city of Jump.

It was during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 28, that the local police officers found the teacher’s lifeless body inside her home; he had 17 stab wounds in the upper part of his torso.

The discovery of crime It happened after the call for help from a neighbor, who found it strange not to see Sulca, who lived alone, during the day. In addition, it seemed strange to see the lights on in the house, located on Amalia Aybar Street, in the Villa Miter neighborhood.

The commotion caused by the murder of the teacher was increasing in level, as the progress of the investigations by the authorities was revealed, since threats against the woman and negligence were revealed by the Local Police.

“They are killing me”

According to the provincial Public Ministry, who carries out the investigations, during the early hours of Tuesday, April 28, at 02:37, the 911 Emergency System of Jump He received a call for help: On the other end of the line, a woman exclaimed desperately “They are killing me”.

Suddenly, another female voice made an appearance and tried to dismiss the first version saying that, who was screaming, it was her aunt and she had health problems and she hung up.

The operator gave notice to the patrols and they arrived at the house 5 minutes after the call, rang the bell more than once and even tried to call the number that was registered in the emergency center: They were unsuccessful and chose to leave . In all that time, the murderer was with her victim inside the house.

The arrests begin and the possible motive of the crime

During Wednesday, April 29, the Argentine authorities arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager, who will be investigated with the crime of homicide, criminis causa, with malice.

Likewise, the two policemen who had attended the first call for help were also captured; they are investigated for their actions in the home.

Speaking for the newspaper Chronicle, a neighbor pointed to two girls as those involved in the crime Rosa’s teacher, after she revealed that the girls “always went home with the excuse that she helped them do their homework and ended up stealing things from her”, and she even received death threats from the women when the teacher faced them.

“One day he discovered them taking a notebook and demanded that they return it to him, because it was his work tool. They took out a knife and wanted to hurt her, she said they told her that if she made the complaint, they would fuck her up, killing her”, indicated the witness.



This Thursday, investigations by the crime continue.