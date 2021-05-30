Teacher faces 12 years in prison for having sex with her 17-year-old student



Abby dibbs

Photo: Portage Police Department / Courtesy

An English teacher faces a conviction of 12 years in prison after admitting that he had sex with a student from 17 years the one who taught in a high school in Wisconsin.

Abby dibbs, originally from England, was charged with sexual assault after admitting she had sex with her student twice at their home last weekend.

The 35-year-old woman was criminally charged after the young man admitted the relationship to detectives. The boy told authorities that he was in love with Dibbs and claimed to be very upset with the one who betrayed him.

Sargeant Max jenatscheck He said that Dibbs confessed that he had talks with his student about his feelings and that there were lines that they could not cross and yet they did cross.

The former English teacher would have been betrayed by a close person. Court documents revealed that the boy’s mother was happy that the informant did the right thing.

Dibbs was released on parole on a $ 3,500 bond and the condition of not approaching the 17-year-old. He also cannot approach other children without the supervision of another adult and cannot go to his old Portage High School.

The school issued a statement on Friday informing the community that Dibbs is no longer a district employee. The letter does not clarify how she was separated from her position.

District administrator Joshua Sween said his administration contacted police immediately after learning of the relationship. He added that the district will not comment further to ensure there are no disruptions to the investigation by law enforcement and to protect the privacy of others involved.