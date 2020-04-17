The coronavirus has forced us to confine ourselves, and that means that many of the things that we did away from home, either we cannot do, or we have to do from home. And one of those things is teaching. And if you have a family member at the institute or college, you will know that in many centers, classes are now taught by videoconference, and homework is delivered electronically.

The information and communication technologies are being an essential element For education to continue, and Google, which does not stitch without thread, has led to the fact that if you have an Android mobile or tablet, you can find applications recommended by teachers on Google Play, all with a clear educational nature, and aimed at a non-public adult.

This is the section of Google Play that wants children to continue learning at home

With the confinement, the educational applications that smartphones and tablets can have are being demonstrated, and precisely, the way to do it is through apps that allow teachers and students to connect, but also that they allow the students to get to learn independently, as well as to develop certain capacities, or simply for the children to have fun in a healthy way.

That is why Google has launched a new way of classifying applications on Google Play, which is called “Teacher Approved.” This badge will appear in some applications that have been reviewed and rated by teaching staff, and they will appear in the Family section of Google Play. Being able to even navigate between all the applications that have this badge.

Every time parents search for an app on the Play Store, they can look for the “Teacher Approved” badge to quickly see which apps have been reviewed and rated by teachers.

In this way you can easily find applications ideal for children and that real teachers recommend, in collaboration with Google. Although, yes, right now they are not available on our Google Play, but it seems that it has been started only in the United States. And, even if you search Google Play for some of these applications, you will not see the seal anywhere. And this may be because Google is working to adapt it to other regions, or that for the moment there is no intention to do so.

What is clear is that it is a quite adequate initiative, that It comes at the right time, when you can really demonstrate how useful smart devices can be if they try to apply to education. Trying to remove the stigma that mobiles or tablets, by themselves, are bad and do not bring anything good if they are used by the youngest.

