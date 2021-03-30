Teach a lot !, Andrea Legarreta leaves Galilea in oblivion | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta has left viewers breathless. The beautiful conductor of the Today Program was exposed during the morning since his companions exposed a photograph of the wife of Erik Rubin at 20 years of age.

Legarreta’s grace and charms left her voluptuous partner Galilea Montijo forgotten, because the actress also looks really beautiful.

The photograph shows a very young Andrea Legarreta on the beach wearing a rather small colored swimsuit that reveals much of her beautiful skin. For that day of sun, sand and sea, the beautiful host of the Hoy Program had chosen to wear a high ponytail with her tousled hair, large earrings and her red lips.

It may interest you: On your knees! Today’s driver pays favors to Raúl Araiza

Mía’s mother and Nina Rubin she looked pretty slim, but with nice curves. The companions of the famous television actress did not stop flattering the beauty of the young Andrea.

Apparently, the beauty of Legarreta is quite natural, while her friend Galilea Montijo has been pointed out of the opposite and of having used multiple aesthetic procedures to look spectacular.

Even recently in the program Gossip No Like they assured that Galilea had become pregnant with her current husband when she was still the girlfriend of a famous surgeon who was a collaborator in Hoy. They pointed out that his relationship with the doctor was very stable when this happened and during the time we were with him he underwent various physical changes.

Both Galilea and Andrea look really beautiful on screen these days. At 49 years old, Andrea Legarreta does not hesitate to show off her legs again and again with youthful shorts and mini skirts, for her part, Gali looks much more voluptuous.

SEE ANDREA’S BEAUTY HERE

The Today Program has given much to talk about in recent months. Where it was even said that the actress Sherlyn assured that she would remove the job to Andrea Legarreta. However, Alex Kaffie went on to indicate that the actress did not have the power to remove the longest-serving host on the Hoy Program and that the only one who could achieve something like that would be Galilea Montijo.

Kaffie assured that between the two drivers there was a pact of “don’t knock me down, I won’t knock you down”, since they discovered that together they could achieve what they set out to do and it was better to be allies.

The drivers did not miss the opportunity to respond to the journalist and left the agreement in the middle of the program, assuring that it was broken.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Galilea Montijo has recently returned to the morning star of Televisa, this after he faced Covid-19 for the second time, while Legarreta already faced it on one occasion and even went to the hospital for pneumonia.