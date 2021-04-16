Tea for a sore throat: these infusions can relieve you | Life

If your throat hurts and you are looking for a natural remedy to help calm it, here you will find infusions and teas that can relieve you.

A sore throat is a very common problem associated with different respiratory ailments, such as colds, pharyngitis and laryngitis, as well as allergies. It is something very annoying that can alter your normal day-to-day activities, and if you are suffering from it, you are surely looking for how to calm it down.

Infusions and teas are the most recommended natural remedies for a sore throat. Drinking a hot liquid helps reduce discomfort in this area, as it can soothe mucosal irritation. In addition, there are different herbs that have interesting properties to alleviate this ailment, and if you add a little honey the result can be very satisfactory.

The results of a study reveal that this type of tea helps you lose weight while you sleep, with the advantage that it does not interfere with the quality of your sleep.

Here is a list of the best infusions and teas for a sore throat:

Licorice root infusion. As the Mayo Clinic points out, licorice tea is an effective natural remedy for a sore throat. This is because it has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, which helps relieve pain. It also relieves a dry cough, which in turn is beneficial for the throat. Horehound infusion. Horehound is an antioxidant-rich herb with anti-inflammatory properties. It is a traditional cold and sore throat remedy, and apart from relieving a sore throat it also works as an expectorant to expel mucus. Chamomile infusion. Chamomile is one of the most popular infusions in the world. It has anti-inflammatory properties to reduce swelling and redness, helps lubricate the throat, and its antioxidant content promotes tissue repair.

A study investigates what is really behind the popular home remedy against colds: the vitamin C present in orange juices and other foods.