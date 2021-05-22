T&E denounces the passivity of the EU in the face of the increase in pollution by vans

Updated Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – 12:16

The Transport & Environment (T&E) association, a kind of environmental ‘Jiminy Cricket’ in Europe, demands greater ambition from the EU.

According to a new study by Transport & Environment (T&E), emissions from new vans have not decreased in the last three years because the European Union’s CO2 targets have turned out to be unambitious.

T&E calculates that the current unambitious target for 2030 – a reduction of 31% – should be brought forward to 2027 and increase continuously until 2035. And that should be combined with penetration targets for electric vans, thus accelerating their production, so that the EU can progressively achieve reach 2035 without sales of new vans that use fossil fuels, something that will be necessary to complete decarbonization in 2050.

Manufacturers comply

The data analyzed by T&E shows that the Community regulations on CO2 emissions are so lax that most van manufacturers manage to comply with them without selling a single zero emission vehicle.

Given the increase that has occurred in home deliveries of goods, vans already represent the source of CO2 emissions with faster growth within road transport.

“The combination of growing van sales and high emissions of this type of vehicle have created a kind of explosive cocktail. EU regulations on CO2 reductions for vans that came into effect in early 2020 should ensure that vans were cleaner, but lManufacturers have had to do very little to meet them“, has declared James Nix, responsible for the transport of goods by road of T&E.

Nix exposes the case of “Volkswagen, whose emissions are even increasing. With today’s pathetic CO2 reduction targets, van delivery due to the e-commerce boom is becoming a nightmare for our planet. “

Total CO2 emissions from vans have increased by 58% since 1990. With the increase in home deliveries, van sales have grown by almost 60% since 2012.

Only 2% of the vans sold last year were electric vehicles, while in automobiles the percentage was 10%. The T&E analysis concludes that, unless the EU increases the CO2 emission reduction targets for these vehicles, Electric van sales will remain stagnant between 2% and 8% in 2029. And this is so despite the fact that smaller electric vans are already more economical than combustion vans, both in purchase price and in their use.

James Nix concluded: “Electric vans are the most economically logical choice, but manufacturers have no incentive to sell them.. This has led to an absurd situation of contamination. The next review of emission standards for vans it is a unique opportunity for the EU to strengthen its objectives so as to boost the penetration of electric vans.

