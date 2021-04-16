TD Systems Baskonia takes the victory against Movistar Estudiantes by 96-92

04/15/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

The TD Systems Baskonia won 96-92 at Movistar Students during the thirty-first meeting of the ACB League that took place this Thursday in the Fernando Buesa Arena. On the previous day, the TD Systems Baskonia players were defeated away from home against the UCAM Murcia by 92-87. For their part, those of Movistar Estudiantes also lost at home with the Lenovo Tenerife 101-77 and after the game they accumulate a total of four defeats in their last five games. With this result, the TD Systems Baskonia is in fourth place and has accumulated 22 victories in 30 games played so far, while the Movistar Students he remains in sixteenth position with nine victories in 30 games played.

In the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard and it ended with a result of 23-24. After this, the second quarter again featured the two teams, with movements on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 32-20. After this, the teams reached the break with a 55-44 on the counter.

During the third quarter the visitors cut distances in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 until it ended with a partial result of 17-25 and a 72-69 overall. Finally, in the last quarter the locals distanced themselves in the light, reached a difference of nine points (93-84) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-23. After all this, the match ended with a score of 96-92 for the local team’s players.

During the meeting, the participation of Rokas Giedraitis Y Pierria henry, who had 34 points, three assists and two rebounds and 15 points, 10 assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Angel Delgado Y Edgar vicedo, with 10 points, one assist and 15 rebounds and 17 points, three assists and three rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, the next duel of the TD Systems Baskonia it will be against him San Pablo Burgos in the Fernando Buesa Arena. For his part, the next opponent of the Movistar Students will be the Coosur Real Betis, with whom he will play in the Wizink Center.