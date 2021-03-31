TCX Launches Frontier Coin Bond Index

This index, first in its class, promotes a new class of assets

The Currency Exchange Fund (TCX) launches the world’s first Frontier Currency Bond Index (TCX FI). This informative index tracks the performance of investment grade Eurobonds tied to frontier currencies, issued by development finance institutions (multilaterals) such as the African Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Dutch Development Bank (FMO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The TCX FI currently includes 77 bonds in 20 frontier currencies in which TCX has acted as the issuer’s hedging counterparty. During a three-year backtest, the index outperformed a comparable portfolio of emerging currencies in terms of risk / return and diversification.

This index is unique due to its underlying exposure. The index includes currencies such as the Som from Uzbekistan, the Lempira from Honduras, the Shilling from Tanzania and the Dong from Vietnam. TCX calculates the information regarding the price of the bonds from the valuation of the hedging transactions in its books.

Frontier country debt is gaining ground among investors seeking alpha generation and portfolio diversification. However, investment in this asset class remains relatively low due to its high illiquidity, perception of risk and doubts about its availability.

TCX was established to provide protection against exchange risk to companies and institutions that are financed in foreign currency, in countries where financial markets are unable to offer solutions of this type.

Resources from Eurobonds tied to frontier currencies finance institutions whose mission is to create impact in developing countries, applying the highest ESG criteria in the industry. Payable in dollars and euros, the bonds provide an accessible avenue to frontier currency exposure with minimal credit risk and no transfer and convertibility risk. The development of the index was made possible through the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ.

Ruurd Brouwer, Managing Director of TCX notes:

“Frontier currency bonds offer a unique combination of investment grade credit risk, along with the return and market risk of frontier currencies. Through TCX, bonds redistribute risk from companies and financial institutions in markets. frontier – which cannot afford it – towards asset managers and pension funds in developed markets seeking the additional return that comes with that risk. The index is an important step in generating visibility and transparency regarding this high-end asset class. positive impact, showing that its actual risk / return ratio is better than the expectations that are had of it. “

Background

TCX is a global development finance initiative that offers long-term currency protection in more than 100 financial markets where such products are not available or difficult to access. The Fund began operations in 2007 and, since then, has provided hedging instruments with a total volume of USD 8.5 billion, distributed in more than 3,500 transactions. Currently, the fund has an exposure of more than $ 5 billion in 60 emerging market and border currencies. By selling parts of this exposure to private investors, TCX creates markets and provides these countries with access to international capital markets.

