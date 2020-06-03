BRASÍLIA – A report by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) warns of the risk of 8.1 million Brazilians unduly received emergency aid of R $ 600, paid to informal workers, self-employed, micro-entrepreneurs and unemployed people who were left without income during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. On the other hand, 2.3 million citizens who are in the Single Registry of social programs may have been excluded even though they are entitled to the benefit.

The data are part of an emergency assistance follow-up report obtained by the Estadão / Broadcast. The inspection rapporteur is Minister Bruno Dantas. The opinion, which should be considered today by the plenary of the Court of Auditors, makes a series of recommendations to the federal government to improve the management of the program and avoid the irregular payment of benefits.

TCU technicians used data from 2019 from Pnad Contínua, a survey conducted by IBGE and which provides detailed information on employment, income and household composition, to estimate how many Brazilians would be eligible for the R $ 600 of emergency aid. Based on this, they compared it with data released by the federal government on the payment of the first installment in April.

Irregularities

O Estadão has already shown that Brazilians living abroad are receiving emergency aid. Young military personnel from the Armed Forces, dependent on families benefiting from social programs were also included.

By the accounts of the auditors, 21.2 million citizens should get help through the Caixa Econômica Federal application or website. However, the number of concessions was much higher, at 29.3 million. On the other hand, TCU predicted 13.1 million registered in CadÚnico outside Bolsa Família as beneficiaries, but the effective number was 10.8 million.

The projected and actual numbers on Bolsa Família beneficiaries were quite similar. In the final balance, the difference can generate an undue payment of R $ 3.6 billion per month, warned the Court.

Also according to the report, there are also differences between the amount of benefits paid twice to women heads of household (9.4 million) and the TCU projection for the number of mothers in this condition (3 millions), always considering Continuous Pna data.

The aid is paid to Brazilians over 18 with an income of up to R $ 522.50 per person, or even R $ 3,135 per family. In the case of registration through the website or application, the information provided is self-declaratory, that is, the beneficiary himself is the one who fills in data on income and family composition.

Dataprev crosses with other databases to verify that the information is correct – but the results have shown weaknesses in the system. TCU itself criticizes the document for the low integration between public registries.

