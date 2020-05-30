BRASILIA – The Minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Bruno Dantas gave 48 hours for the Ministries of Economy and Citizenship, the Federal Revenue Service and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) to speak about the difficulties of access to the bases complete information from the IRS to verify the eligibility of those requesting R $ 600 emergency assistance from informal workers.

In preliminary investigations, technicians from the court of accounts identified that the Income Tax data were being used only partially in the analyzes carried out by Dataprev, to verify the income limit of R $ 28,559.70 in 2018.

Other information in the declarations, including information on dependents, was not being included in these crossings, which triggered TCU’s performance.

“It is essential to include the Federal Revenue databases to increase the accuracy of data crossings and to ensure that people with occupations that, a priori, are eligible for the benefit, but are outside the income limits of the Law 13,982 / 2020, do not receive emergency assistance “, said the minister in his decision.

The technical unit had asked for a precautionary measure to determine the immediate sharing of information, but the minister preferred to first hear the bodies involved.

According to Dantas, access to the IRS database is important to detect any irregularities. Survey of TCU technicians based on the Continuous Pnad, research that brings employment and income information for Brazilians, pointed out potential audience of 53 million people in emergency aid. The number of recipients, however, has already reached 59 million.

“This difference of six million people may represent undue payments around R $ 3.6 billion per month“, he warned.

As the Estadão / Broadcast, control agencies have already encountered several irregularities in the payment of emergency aid.

The Federal Comptroller General (CGU) identified more than 160 thousand possible frauds in the receipt of R $ 600 emergency aid for informal workers. According to the CGU minister, Wagner Rosário, the irregularities involve vehicle owners that cost more than R $ 60,000, boat owners and people who donated more than R $ 10,000 in the last elections.

CGU also investigates complaints of payment of emergency aid to Brazilians illegally abroad. There have also been military personnel identified as aid recipients. The government forecast is to pay R $ 152 billion over the three months of the program.

