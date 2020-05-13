BRASÍLIA – The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) determined the reimbursement to the public coffers of the R $ 600 emergency aid paid irregularly by the Ministry of Citizenship to military personnel, pensioners and amnesty members of the Ministry of Defense payroll.

Injunction granted on Wednesday, 13, by Minister Bruno Dantas determined that, if the reimbursements have not occurred by the closing date of the May payroll, the same amount should be discounted from the salary of the military man who received irregularly the benefit. The reimbursement will have to be done via the Union Collection Guide (GRU).

According to the government, 73,200 active, inactive, career soldiers, temporary workers, pensioners, dependents and amnesties received the aid, aimed at informal workers affected economically by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Defense Ministry reported that the Armed Forces analyze the situation of military personnel who received emergency aid on a case-by-case basis.

The Ministry of Defense will have a deadline of 15 to inform the TCU of the measures taken to investigate possible functional shortcomings by the military that deliberately requested assistance. Within the same period, the Ministry of Citizenship will have to forward the identified list of active, inactive military personnel and pensioners who made the reimbursement and those who did not return the amount unduly received. It will also have to identify the existence of federal, state and municipal civil servants among the beneficiaries of emergency aid.

With a preventive measure, the TCU determined that the Ministries of Citizenship and Economy together implement a simplified mechanism for reimbursement of amounts involved in undue payments of emergency aid.

The injunction also determines which government will have to open the documentation with adopted data crossing rules and cease the admission of new cases of active, inactive military personnel and pensioners as able to receive the aid, in addition to canceling the registrations admitted to avoid the continuity of illegal payments.

The audit request was made by the TCU inspection team. In the order, Dantas affirms that there is no legal hypothesis, “not for the most compelling interpretation of the law” for an active, inactive military or pensioner to be the holder of the emergency aid. According to him, the resources used must be urgently reallocated to beneficiaries who meet the requirements of the law.

President Jair Bolsonaro called “the kids” the group of military personnel who irregularly received emergency aid from the government. The president said the cases are being identified and that, in addition to returning the money, they will be punished. Asked if he would ask Caixa, Dataprev and the Ministry of Citizenship to investigate the granting of aid to the military, the president asked him not to label this group as “military”.

“No military people speak, okay? It is the square that provides the initial military service. About 2%, 3% of the kids provide compulsory military service and are people from the lower classes of the population, they are the poorest,” he said. at the exit of the Palácio da Alvorada.

