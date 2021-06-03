TCS sets the goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2030

Tata Consultancy Services will use Vision 25×25, renewable energy and digital technology to reduce its carbon emissions by 70% in 2025 and achieve net zero emissions in 2030

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has announced plans to reduce its absolute Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 70% and 2 in 2025 (taking 2016 as a reference) and reaching net zero emissions in 2030.

In the recently released Comprehensive Annual Report 2020-21, the company launches this new carbon emissions reduction target after reaching the previous target of halving its specific carbon footprint by 2020 ahead of schedule (taking as a reference fiscal year 2008). In fiscal year 2021, TCS scope 1 and 2 specific carbon footprint was 61.6% lower based on fiscal year 2008.

The foundation of TCS’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint is to achieve more efficiency by adding more green buildings to the company’s real estate portfolio, reducing the energy consumption of the IT system and using TCS Clever Energy ™. , which uses the Internet of Things (Internet of Things, IoT), machine learning and AI to optimize energy consumption in all facilities. TCS Vision 25×25 is a strategic lever that de-ties TCS business growth from facility expansion and reduces emissions related to commuting employees and business travel. Other elements of its aspiration for net zero emissions are increased use of renewable energy sources and carbon removal offsets.

“Our goal of net zero emissions underscores our renewed commitment to environmental stewardship. To control emissions and limit global warming to well below 2, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, all organizations will need to reimagine existing business models and aiming for sustainable growth. We are uniquely positioned to combine our purpose-driven worldview with digital innovation, not only to drive our own sustainability, but also to partner with customers, civil society and governments in order to design and lead solutions for a sustainable future, “he said. NG Subramaniam, COO and CEO of TCS.

TCS ‘environmental footprint was significantly reduced in fiscal 2021 due to the shift to large-scale remote work, which was made possible with its Secure Borderless Workspaces ™ operating model. With more than 97% of employees working from home year-round, resource consumption, emissions and waste were considerably lower. During the year, the company’s absolute energy consumption decreased by 46.6% compared to the previous year and the absolute carbon footprint (scope 1 + scope 2), by 48.8%.

TCS will also continue its efforts in water conservation and waste management through reduction and recycling initiatives. In all its facilities it is guaranteed that no biodegradable waste is sent to landfills and no wastewater is generated. TCS has also eliminated the use of single-use plastics at all of its facilities and has ensured the recycling of all recyclable plastic waste.

TCS has been certified to ISO 14001: 2015 for environmental management systems at 120 locations around the world. The company recently received a “gold” rating in the Ecovadis 2021 Sustainability Assessment for the eighth year in a row. TCS performed better than its peers in all four areas evaluated: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable purchasing.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is a business solutions, consulting and IT services organization that has signed agreements with many of the world’s largest companies in their transformational trajectories for more than 50 years. TCS offers a comprehensive consulting-oriented and cognitively enhanced portfolio of engineering, technology and business solutions and services. This is accomplished through its unique Location Independent Agile ™ delivery model, which is geo-independent and recognized as a milestone of excellence in software development.

As part of the Tata Group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has more than 488,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenue of USD 22.2 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (National Stock Exchange). Exchange, NSE) of India. TCS’s proactive stance on climate change and its award-winning work with communities around the world have earned it a ranking on top sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the emerging FTSE4Good Index. For more information visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

