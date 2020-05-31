TCS iON ™, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leader in business solutions, consulting and IT services, announced the launch of TCS iON Remote Assessments, a product that allows universities and examination boards perform safe, free and fair tests on a large scale using a remote model.

The test schedule for schools, universities and courses around the world was profoundly impacted due to the pandemic. And, in view of that, the TCS iON Remote Assessments solution promises to help educational institutions to face this challenge, allowing students to take the tests, whether at home or anywhere else.

TCS iON Remote Assessments offers three levels of control based on the requirements of the institution. At the basic level, it blocks the candidate’s device (desktop, notebook, tablet or smartphone) to capture the test responses. At the second level, the product uses the device’s camera and sends a video stream to a central server in the cloud. These video streams are analyzed using artificial intelligence structures and machine learning to detect attempts at misuse and alert supervisors. The third level includes all of these features, as well as allowing supervisors to track candidates in real time, from anywhere.

The system also provides a rich set of resources so that supervisors can monitor candidates and take appropriate actions. TCS iON Remote Assessments can work with more than 50 types of questions and offers test takers the opportunity to evaluate students using subjective questions, diagrams and formulas. It also guarantees the ability to create question documents quickly and keep them secure in an encrypted form until they are shared with students at the right time of assessment.

Most responses can be evaluated by the system, and subjective responses can be analyzed by an evaluator. The platform integrates seamlessly with the TCS iON Remote Marking platform, allowing evaluators to check candidates’ responses from their own homes. Notes are processed and published digitally, dramatically reducing the time required to announce results.

According to Venguswamy Ramaswamy, general director of TCS iON, “to continue our efforts to help the education sector using remote resources, we launched the TCS iON Remote Assessment product. It will allow you to perform tests safely and quickly, regardless of the location of candidates and exam supervisors. This will make it easier to schedule and take exams more quickly. “

Renowned educational institutions and exam bodies have already started using TCS iON Remote Assessments to conduct their academic exams. So far, more than 28 million candidates have been evaluated using the product. Interested parties can quickly start scheduling tests by registering at https://iur.ls/RemoteAssessments.

