TCLC C82, C72 + and C72: MiniLED and Onkyo Sound

We had been waiting for some time to know the update of the catalog of TCL C series televisions for this 2021 and, finally, the wait is over. There are three models, in various sizes, announced by the Huizhou manufacturer: C82, C72 + and C72. Some televisions with which technology abounds in their business model of offering inexpensive devices that, however, incorporate some elements more typical of the high-end.

With sizes that range between 43 and 75 inches, TCL’s C series has its top of the range in the C82 and, as you may have already deduced, the C72 + is the middle step and the C72 the entry line. As common elements, the three ranges offer 4K resolution with HDR (HDR Premium on the C82 and HDR Pro on the C72 + and C72), compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. Additionally, the C82 and C72 + are compatible with HDR Dolby Vision IQ, which analyzes the TV environment to adjust the image displayed on the screen.

Another common element in the TCL C-series is the technologies Quantum dot, AiPQ, Motion Clarity and the use of deep learning in the analysis of color, in order to adapt the representation of the same, so that the images are more realistic. They also have HDMI 2.1 with ALLM to reduce latency and therefore improve your performance when using the TV to play games.

All TLC 2021 C-series models also stand out for having Onkyo sound solutions supporting Dolby Atmos, a technology that until recently we found exclusively in premium devices, but that for some time now is fortunately becoming popular. In addition, the TCL C82 features a subwoofer on the back, which is in addition to the front firing speakers that we found in the previous part.

Among the most notable aspects of the TCL C82, we found your miniLED panel, a technology present until now only in the high range and that, although we can expect this TV to be especially economical (only the price of the panel already makes it very complicated), it will surely be located in a lower price segment than that of models from other manufacturers that have also opted for this technology.

All the models presented today have Android TV version 11 and they integrate the Google assistant, which, among other things, allows searches (both for content and information on the Internet) by voice. In addition, its operating system facilitates the installation of apps with which to access video and music on demand services. In addition, the C82 series also includes a 1080p resolution video camera to use the television for video conferencing.

In addition to televisions, TCL has also unveiled its sound bar TS8132, composed of nothing less than eight speakers and a wireless subwoofer and compatible with Dolby Atmos 3.1.2. It supports HDMI with eARC and allows 4K transfer compatible with Dolby Vision.In addition, to expand its functionality, it integrates Chromecast and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, with Hey Google and with Alexa.

TCL has yet to report on pricing or availability on the C-series TVs and soundbar unveiled today. More information in its official presentation.