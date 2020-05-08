Presumably one of the novelties that would have been advanced during the canceled MWC 2020, yesterday TCL presented your new QLED C71 and C81 TV series, with which they will include models from 5o to 75 inchesBacked by pioneering Quantum Dot display technology and highly realistic image quality and immersive 4K quality.

TCL C71 Series Specifications

Operating system: Android 9.0 and TCL AI-IN

Screen: QLED 4K Full-Screen Design 50 ″, 55 ″ and 65 ″

Image: HDR 10+, Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Ethernet input, 3 HDMI jacks, 2 USB 2.0 jacks, external AV input, 3.5mm headphone jack output, optical audio output

Others: Hands-free voice control, VESA compatibility

TCL C81 Series Specifications

Operating system: Android 9.0 and TCL AI-IN

Display: QLED 4K Full-Screen Design 65 ″ and 75 ″ with refresh rates up to 100 Hz

Image: HDR 10+, Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision

Audio: Dolby Atmos and Onkyo 2.1 audio bar

Connectivity: Ethernet input, 3 HDMI jacks, 2 USB 2.0 jacks, external AV input, 3.5mm headphone jack output, optical audio output

Others: Hands-free voice control, VESA compatibility





As the main attraction, these televisions incorporate TCL’s Quantum Dot technology, offering up to a billion different colors and shades, and images at the level of the big screen in theaters thanks to the 4K HDR PREMIUM, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision HDRThey deliver stunning lighting, exceptional resolution, vivid colors, perfectly framed scenes and sharp images, and overall color rendering that goes beyond that of other LED or OLED models.

The C81 and C71 series have smart functions powered by TCL AI-IN, TCL’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, which revolutionizes TV’s potential through smart audio and video optimization. In addition, both series will offer a wide range of entertainment possibilities through a large number of available applications, as well as the integration of Google Home and Assistant voice and home assistants, and compatibility with T-cast, Chromecast and Alexa.

And is that the new TCL C81 and C71 are designed for all types of entertainment, including gaming, offering a delay time of 10 ms under the same high image quality and performance.

Available in Spain through its official website and as of this same month of May, the departure prices of both families have been confirmed in full, varying the prices of the C71 series between 699 euros and 999 euros (according to model and inches), and reaching the models of the C81 series a top price of 1,799 euros.