Although it is not yet as well known as other brands, the truth is that the Chinese firm TCL is advancing unstoppably and has positioned itself at number two in the world television market. In Europe, it registered a growth in sales volume of 35 percent year-on-year in 2019. It arrived in Spain last year and has already reached 4 percent market share. The formula for that rapid growth? The same as other Chinese brands: manufacture products with a very good value for money. This is helped by the fact that TCL produces its own LCD panels.

QLED televisions to compete in this market, those of the C81 and C71 series, presented in the CES fair. They come with 4K HDR resolution displays and Quantum Dot technology. For those looking for surround sound, they are equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology, perfect for enjoying home theater sessions. Both series will be available in three sizes: the C81 in 55, 65 and 75 inches and the C71 in 50, 55 and 65 inches. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> Continuing that strategy that has worked so well, the company has Launched in Europe its new QLED televisions to compete in this market, those of the C81 and C71 series, presented at the CES fair. They come with screens with 4K HDR resolution and Quantum Dot technology. For those looking for surround sound, they are equipped with Perfect for enjoying home theater sessions, Dolby Atmos audio technology can be purchased in three sizes: the C81 in 55, 65 and 75 inches and the C71 in 50, 55 and 65 inches.

C81 series, with built-in sound bar

TCL C81 series televisions with integrated soundbar

we analyze in this review. This means that the user can access Android content, such as games and applications. In terms of audio, this series brings a built-in sound bar with two 35 W speakers that supports Dolby Atmos. & Nbsp; The price of these televisions is 899, 1,199 and 1,799 euros, depending on the size. “Data- reactid = “26”> The C81 series achieves a refresh rate of 100 Hz and is compatible with HDR10 +, as well as Android TV and Google Assistant, such as the TCL EP680 model that we discussed in this review. This results in that the user can access Android content, such as games and applications. In terms of audio, this series brings a built-in sound bar with two 35 W speakers that supports Dolby Atmos. The price of these televisions is 899 , 1,199 and 1,799 euros, depending on size.

most popular streaming platformswhile supporting Dolby Atmos and HDR10 +. They have two 20W loudspeakers. Their prices: 699, 799 and 999 euros, depending on the inches. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> The C71 range televisions, of smaller size and price, also give access to Android and the most popular streaming platforms, while supporting Dolby Atmos and HDR10 + They have two 20W speakers. Their prices: 699, 799 and 999 euros, depending on the inches.

