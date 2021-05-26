TCL 20L arrives to raise the photographic level of the mid-range

Completing the launch of its new family of mid-range smartphones, it finally arrives in Spain the TCL 20L, a slightly lower model in specs and price, which will stand out for its strong orientation to the reproduction of multimedia content with the large size and support of its screen technologies.

Specifications TCL 20L

Operating system

Android 11 with TCL UI

Screen

6.67 inch

Resolution

FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) with 20: 9 aspect ratio

SoC

Snapdragon 662 + Adreno 610

Memory

4 GB of RAM LPDDR4x

Storage

128GB (expandable up to 1GB with microSD card)

Frontal camera

16 MP (f / 2.2)

Rear camera

Quadruple configuration: 48 MP (f / 2.0) main 8 MP (f / 2.2) 118º wide angle 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a / b / g / n / ac), WiFi Direct, 4G-LTA, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack

Drums

5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Dimensions

166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight

199 grams

Price

229 euros







As we said, the first thing that strikes us about this phone is its large screen 6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution, with a density of 395 pixels per inch and a quite remarkable luminosity that will reach up to 500 nits.

And it is that with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, it is undoubtedly one of the strengths of this phone, with one for the variety of reading modes, including a circular polarization screen technology certified by TÜV Rheinland, which allows you to see the screen naturally outdoors even with sunglasses, and a Enhanced video viewing in real time from SDR to HDR thanks to NXTVISION technology.

And is that unlike its older brothers, the TCL 20L will have a somewhat more modest camera system, with a 48 megapixel main sensor. Although this does not remove for you to maintain a configuration of up to four cameras, highlighting the presence of two macro sensors instead of an additional depth sensor.

On the other hand, it never ceases to amaze us the absence of the jump to 5G, opting for a restrained processor Snapdragon 662 Octa-core AI Engine which facilitates multitasking experience. In fact, although it may be a somewhat less current processor, the TCL 20L is backed by the Android 11 operating system, in addition to Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended certification, which ensures the suitability of its performance, compatibility and updates to device security.

Last but not least, we find a powerful 5,000 milliamp battery optimized by Smart Manager software to increase its autonomy, which we can recharge in just a few hours thanks to its 18-watt fast charging system.

Availability and price

Available from today, we can already find the TCL 20L in Spain through the official website of the brand, under a launch price of 229.99 euros for its unique version, and its two colors Luna Blue and Eclipse Black. Thus, it is expected that other local distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes will also be added soon.