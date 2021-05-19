TCL 20L + arrives ‘showing off’ photographic capacity

TCL 20L + is the new smartphone that the group responsible for the commercialization of brands such as BlackBerry and Alcatel brings to Spain to encourage a mid-range of mobile phones that are increasingly attractive to the majority of consumers.

TCL 20L + is part of the latest series of the manufacturer that we presented to you last month and which includes another superior model known as “Pro 5G”. It is based on a 6.67-inch FHD + display, huge in size following the trend, although it stands out for the variety of reading modes, including a circular polarization screen technology certified by TÜV Rheinland, which allows you to see the screen naturally outdoors even with sunglasses.

The terminal is made of a polycarbonate chassis and offers a 91% screen-to-body ratio in an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a maximum brightness of 500 nits and enhanced video display in real time going from SDR to HDR thanks to the NXTVISION technology. The ergonomic design includes the fingerprint sensor on one of the side keys, to optimize comfort and a quick and safe unlocking of the device.

Inside we find a Snapdragon 662 SoC, competent in performance, but which does not have support for the most advanced mobile networks. Although 5G is not spread equally in all regions of the world, it can be a problem for massive sales now that Asian manufacturers have brought 5G to the mid-range and the launch of models like Samsung’s Galaxy A22 5G will be final.

The memory and storage capacity are not bad and includes 6 Gbytes of and 256 Gbytes for internal storage, while the photographic ability It has been powered by a quad sensor setup that includes a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front selfie camera sits in the typical hole in the screen and mounts a 16-megapixel sensor.

For the rest, it offers 4G-LTA, Wi-Fi 5, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, the main global positioning systems and expandable storage with microSD cards of up to 1 Tbyte. Its battery offers a good capacity with 5,000 milliamps, with a fast charge of 18 watts.

TCL 20L +, specifications

Screen

6.67 inch LCD

Resolution

FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400 dots). Aspect ratio 20: 9

SoC

Snapdragon 662:

Octa-core CPU (2 Kryo 260 at 2 GHz + 6 Kryo 260 at 1.8 GHz)

GPU Adreno 610

Memory

6 GB RAM LPDDR4x

Storage

256 GB UFS 2.1 (expandable with 1 TB microSD)

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.2

Rear camera

Quad configuration:

64 MP, f / 1.8, main

· 8 MP, f / 2.2, wide angle

2 MP, f / 2.4, macro

2 MP, f / 2.4, depth

Connectivity

4G / 3G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Drums

5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge

Dimensions

166 x 76 x 9.1 mm

Operating system

Android 11

TCL 20L + will be available in Spain from this week in Gray (Milky Way Gray) and blue (North Star Blue) finishes, with Android 11 and the TCL UI user interface with an official price of 249.99 euros.

Good screen, good cameras and correct memory and storage, but if you need 5G we would opt for other models of the same series such as the TCL 20 5G that is available on Amazon for 269.99 euros.