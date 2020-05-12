There are those who want the most market cap, and there are those who settle for less. The wisdom of the Chinese mobile market has been blurring the borders between the three types of range -Economic or Entry, Medium and High-, so you can have a smartphone with a modest price but with premium features of more expensive terminals. Basically the TCL 10L, which for less than 250 euros gives you a quad camera.

TCL 10L

Presented with its older brothers last January at the CES event in Las Vegas – one of the few of the year that was saved from the Coronavirus – the TCL 10L is the cheapest entry in the 3 models that the Chinese company TCL Communication is launching to the market. In fact, the 10L has just arrived in Spain, offering a premium-looking design with a 6.53-inch FHD + Cotch screen.

The panel, which covers 91% of the front surface, resembles Samsung’s borderless Infinity-O displays, making the 16-megapixel front camera is microperforated at the top of the screen. Using NXTVISION technology to ensure comfort during use, the TCL 10L implements features such as adaptive tone, reading mode and eye comfort mode to help prevent eye strain. When we turn it around, we find a physical fingerprint reader.

Snapdragon

If we take a look at their guts, we have el Using a Snapdragon 665 processor mid-range, equipped with an Artificial Intelligence engine and with 6GB of RAM to lean on. The 10L battery is 4,000 mAh and long-lasting, and the terminal has the Google Assistant button: From opening the camera, through setting reminders or receiving smart suggestions, the Google Assistant seeks to help you with daily tasks.

In addition, TCL 10L users will enjoy the latest versions of Android, with at least one major OS update guaranteed, and will also receive the latest security updates every 60 days. Combining this with convenient and secure face unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor, the TCL 10L keeps all your content safe.

Quadruple Camera

Its most outstanding feature, the 10L mounts 4 photographic sensors In the back:

– 48 megapixel camera

– Super Wide Angle of 8 MP

– 2MP macro lens

– 2 MP Depth Lens

The main camera has Artificial intelligence to help the user to take the best photos, as well as 4K recording. From brighter pictures in extreme low light conditions, to capturing small details with your macro lens capable of photographing 3.7 cm, bokeh portraits artistic, and a greater viewing angle thanks to its 118 ° super wide angle.

Price

The TCL 10L is now available at from 249 euros, in the Arctic White & Mariana Blue versions, colors with a holographic finish to make them shine iridescently.