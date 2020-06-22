TCL 10 Pro is the most interesting smart phone by benefits from the catalog of a company that sells solutions under its own brand and also under the Alcatel and BlackBerry brands.

TCL 10 Pro is the most advanced version of the “10 series”. A new line that the firm marketed this spring and that also includes a base model, another with 5G support for those looking for new mobile networks at a reasonable price and a third one with an economic range, 10L, which is available on the Spanish retail channel for 229 euros.

The Pro model stands out for incorporating the manufacturer’s first AMOLED curved screen. A large screen and FHD + resolution, which extends from end to end to achieve a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

It includes proprietary NXTVISION technology to improve image quality parameters and a specific display processor for video enhancement (SDR-HDR) and support streaming HDR10 videos from services such as Netflix. The display is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified to decrease eye strain, as well as adaptive tone, reading mode, comfortable mode for the eyes and a Dark mode to improve night vision.

The camera system It’s also been enhanced with a 64-megapixel high-resolution main sensor, a low-light video camera with 2.9μm pixels, a 123-degree super wide-angle lens, a macro sensor, plus a 24MP front-facing camera.

Its chipset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon, a mid-range version sufficient to move the terminal, as well as the amount of memory and internal storage that can be expanded with microSD. Its battery offers good capacity, with fast reverse charge and OTG.

TCL 10 Pro, specifications

6.47-inch curved AMOLED display

2340 x 1080 pixels FHD + resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset

6 GB of RAM

128GB of UFS 2.1 storage + microSD card slot (up to 256GB)

Rear camera with quad 64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP sensor (main, 123 degree wide angle, macro and depth)

24 MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack

WiFi connectivity 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 type C, on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock

4,500 mAh battery with Qualcomm 3.0 fast charge

Android 10

TCL 10 Pro employs a combination of gradient colors and matte and gloss finishes with a striking metal frame and two-color finishes, Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green. It has a dedicated button for the Google assistant, pre-installs Android 10 and is already available in Spain with the official price of 449 euros.

This terminal is not bad at all. The problem is that competition in the mid-range of the market is brutal for all manufacturers and you can find terminals with higher performance for that price.