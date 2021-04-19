TCI fund urges Italy not to interfere in the sale of Autostrade

ROME, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Atlantia investor and hedge fund TCI has urged the Italian government not to pressure the Italian infrastructure group to reach an agreement to sell its Autostrade motorway business, a consulted document shows by Reuters.

The TCI document, dated April 12, asks the Italian government to allow Atlantia to evaluate “independently and free from any political interference” an offer for Autostrade from the Spanish infrastructure group ACS.

Autostrade, which manages half of Italy’s motorway network, has been in the political spotlight since the deadly collapse of a Genoa motorway bridge in 2018 managed by the company.

As part of an Italian government-backed initiative to regain control of the highways, Atlantia is in advanced talks with a consortium led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which has submitted a binding offer to Autostrade.

However, ACS has submitted a letter of interest for Atlantia’s 88% stake in Autostrade, which it values ​​at between 9 billion and 10 billion euros ($ 12 billion), in a move that could thwart the government’s plans.

“Atlantia should be allowed to take the necessary time to consider ACS’s offer,” TCI said in the document, adding that Rome should not make the approval of Autostrade’s economic and financial plan conditional on an agreement with the CDP-led consortium.

Such a condition would be a “flagrant violation of the principle of free movement of capital,” TCI said.

The offering from CDP and its partners Macquarie and Blackstone is based on an Autostrade valuation of € 9.1 billion, which some Atlantia investors, including TCI, consider too low.

On Sunday, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that US investment firm Apollo and Italian group Toto Holding could also submit offers.

Continue reading the story

Atlantia’s board of directors has called a shareholders’ meeting on May 28 to examine the offer led by CDP.

(1 dollar = 0.8345 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Written by Angelo Amante Edited by David Goodman, translated by Michael Susin at the Gdansk newsroom)