The accounts of the first year of the Wilson Witzel (PSC) government were unanimously disapproved by the State Court of Auditors, the ECA said on Monday.

Governor Wilson Witzel 05/08/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

The councilors detected at least seven irregularities in the government’s accounts in 2019. Witzel did not comply with the minimum investment planned in Health and Education, among other irregularities.

The document unanimously approved by the deliberative body will go to the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj). According to the law, Alerj is responsible for the final judgment of the accounts based on the technical opinion issued by the TCE-RJ. There is no date for the topic to be considered by Alerj, informed the TCE.

At Alerj, at least three requests for impeachment against Witzel have already been filed by the opposition at the Board of the House after operations that pointed to suspected fraud in the Covid-19 pandemic hiring.

The Fluminense government said that the disapproval of the accounts reflects a structural problem of the State.

“Despite the disapproval of the accounts, the State Government of Rio managed to overturn four of the eleven irregularities pointed out by the Court of Accounts of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ) during the special session that judged the accounts of 2019”, said the Palace Guanabara.

“The problem with the State’s accounts is structural, and it goes back a few years. Last year, for example, 14 irregularities were identified, and none could be overturned.”

