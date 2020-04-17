Alinne Moraes posted a photo with Cauã Reymond recalling the backstage of the next 9 pm soap opera on TV Globo, ‘Em Seu Lugar’. Part of the scenes were made in the Czech Republic and it was in Prague where the click was made. ‘I hope that soon we will start recording again,’ said the actress

Future romantic couple on TV, Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond needed to pause the recording of the soap opera “Em Seu Lugar”, successor to “Amor de Mãe” in the nine o’clock range. On her Instagram profile, the actress updated her #tbt with a click made with the heartthrob in front of the Orloj, Astronomical Clock From Prague – one of the main tourist attractions in the capital of the Czech Republic – behind the scenes of the plot.

Alinne Moraes highlights anxiety to return to soap operas

Adept of self-isolation during a coronavirus pandemic, Alinne Moraes recalled the moment and was anxious to continue the work. “Before the quarantine, I was recording with Cauã Reymond the novel by Lícia Manzo. Beautiful novel! Directed by Maurício Farias. I found this TBT on the camera roll.

Netizens point out maturity of ex couple

On Alinne Moraes’ Instagram, netizens praised the photo and pointed out the maturity of the actress and Cauã Reymond. “Maturity, we see here,” said one person. “Jeez, that nostalgia hit me like that,” said another. “It is nice to see that you are co-workers,” said one more. “Shippo friendship and nothing has changed, right? They are still beautiful”, praised an admirer. “May I know that I have this maturity one day in my life. You are beautiful, Alinne, a very bright being”, exalted another. “Ex-boyfriends, how cool! Maturity knocked on their door. Congratulations,” declared another.

Cauã Reymond’s wife doesn’t bother with ex-couple on TV

It is worth remembering that Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond were already boyfriends and the relationship ended almost 15 years ago. Current heartthrob wife, Mariana Goldfarb does not see problems of the former couple acting on the small screens. “I don’t care, I admire the work, I respect it. You have to trust me. I watch things because I support them. There’s no reason not to watch them. If the soap opera is good, I’ll watch it”, he declared.

Actor comments routine with daughter, Sofia

Cauã Reymond is the father of Sofia, from the relationship with Grazi Massafera. In an interview, the artist routinely commented with the heiress: “Mariana (Goldfarb) helps me with chores with Sofia. Sometimes she has to play alone because I have to wash the bathroom, for example, and she is a part of it. understanding well. It’s important for her to see that dad and aunt Mariana are taking care of the house “, she argued. According to him, Sofia’s shared custody is very calm: “Grazi lives in an apartment and I live at home, these days it was sunny and I asked if Sofia wanted to come to the pool. It is important to have vitamin D”.

(By Rahabe Barros)

