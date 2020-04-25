WWE News

WWE News | Planet Wrestling brings you the latest WWE News. What happened today in professional wrestling?

Taynara Conti asked for her release from WWE

The former WWE wrestler Taynara Conti asked for the release of her WWE contract two months before the layoffs. This has been made known by the fighter through a direct on her YouTube channel. Although he was initially angry and surprised by his dismissal now thanks WWE the great opportunity they have given him and he says he is very happy.

WWE News: SmackDown Audience

SmackDown numbers keep falling. This week’s show got a average audience of 2,014,000 viewers, which represents a decrease of 7.9% regarding last week’s program.

One of the funniest moments of the night was at the entrance to Triple H. He cannot spit because of security regulations and a member of the #WWE staff takes the bottle of water from him when he was going to do it XD # SmackDown # HHH25 pic .twitter.com / B0QRgpy28X – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 25, 2020

Not even Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration as a wrestler managed to raise the numbers.

Arn Anderson talks about layoffs

Arn Anderson spoke about the recent wave of WWE layoffs. The wrestling legend expressed his deep regret at the company’s layoffs and the current situation the world is experiencing.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.