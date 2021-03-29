Taylor Swift’s noble gesture to a family that lost their father to Covid-19

In that text, Nikki assured that she could not afford the necessary monthly payments to be able to continue residing in the house, up to the point of owing $ 4,000 to her landlord.

The successful singer decided to donate all the money necessary to meet the goal set and, in this way, ensure that Nikki receives all donations previously made. More specifically, the artist donated a total of $ 13,000 and also left a nice message with which to thank the young mother for the “courage” shown with her request for help.

“It was a very brave gesture on your part,” he wrote. As if that weren’t enough, Taylor has also personally taken it upon himself to relieve the financial “pressure” from another young mother named Shelbie Selewski, to whom he gave another $ 13,000. so that she and her entire family can enjoy a Christmas without extra stress and worry.