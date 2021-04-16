Taylor Swift’s cat is richer than mortals, worth 96 million

All Taylor Swift fans know that the singer prefers kittens over puppies and that she doesn’t just have one, she has three! Two Scottish folds called Meredith gray Y Olivia benson and a ragdoll named Benjamin Button. Yes, their names are inspired by the singer’s favorite TV shows and movies.

What you are about to read will make you a little jealous, so be prepared. Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin live a life more luxurious than yours and that of all mortals and besides, they are richer than you. I’m sorry but it’s true.

The net value of Olivia Benson is valued at 97 millionaccording to the 2018 Pet Rich list. Where does your income come from? Of the commercials he did with his mistress and of the earnings you made from your merch.