Taylor Swift will return to the cinema with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Taylor Swift will return to acting in the upcoming David O. Russell film, starring Margot Robbie and Christian Bale and starring Robert De Niro.

The singer, who was already part of the failed musical Cats, will thus add another appearance in Hollywood, after premiering her own documentary on Netflix, making several cameos and directing the video clip for the song “The Man.”

The Hollywood Reporter newspaper confirmed the signing of the artist, although it stressed that the script of the film is kept secret and a date for its filming has not yet been set.

John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant close the cast of the first project that Russell will direct since the release of Joy in 2015.

Source: However