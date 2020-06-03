Taylor Swift had a few words for President Donald Trump.

After Trump turned to Twitter to threaten strong repression against protesters in Minneapolis, the “Bad Blood” singer called the president’s comments on Friday.

“After fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout your presidency, do you have the gall to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence?” When does the looting begin, does the shooting begin? ”

Protests erupted this week in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knees of a Minneapolis police officer. On Thursday, when some protesters in Minneapolis resorted to the looting, Trump threatened serious consequences if they continued.

“These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen,” he wrote on Twitter. “I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the time. Any difficulty and we’ll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter flagged the tweet soon after as a violation of its rules “about glorifying violence.” Despite the warning tag, Twitter said it kept the post “in the public interest” but blocked users from responding.

Earlier this month, Swift also commented on Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot dead in February by a white son and father in Georgia.

“I am absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold-blooded, racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery,” she tweeted. “#JusticeForAhmaud”.