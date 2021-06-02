Taylor Swift to accompany Christian Bale in the future David O. Russell film

VaThe Wrap report that eleven Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift (‘Valentine’s Stories’) has officially signed on to join the cast of the upcoming feature film still untitled from acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell (‘The Great American Scam’) for New Regency. and 20th Century Studios.

At the moment there are no details about her character, although we do know that Swift will join an impressive cast that will be headed by Christian Bale (‘The Vice of Power’), Margot Robbie (‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’) , John David Washington (‘The KkKlan Leader’), Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Multiple’), Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’) and UCM star Zoe Saldana (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’).

Joining all of them will also be Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Leland Orser and Alessandro Nivola.

It will be the first major film project for the pop star since he participated in Tom Hooper’s musical, ‘Cats’ in 2019. In addition, last year he participated in two documentaries, one for Netflix titled ‘Miss Americana’, and one for Disney + titled ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’.

Russell has written and directed a film in which to meet Bale for the third time after ‘The Fighter’ (2010), a film for which the actor won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and the aforementioned ‘The Great American Scam’ (2013), which received seven Golden Globe nominations in the main categories.

At the moment the details of the plot devised by Russell himself are kept secret, although the medium advances that the film, which will have the three-time Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki as director of photography, has begun its production in the city of The angels.

The film will be produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas for New Regency, with 20th Century Studios handling its worldwide distribution.