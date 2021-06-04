Taylor Swift songwriter sells songs to Hipgnosis

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Taylor Swift composer Joel Little became the newest musician to sell his works to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-based firm said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic fuels a surge in growth. streaming.

Little, whose tracks Hipgnosis says have been streamed more than 15 billion times, co-wrote and produced four songs on the album “Lover” that Swift released in 2019, including “Me!” and “The Man”.

He has also collaborated with American R&B singer Khalid and in 2014 won a Grammy Award with New Zealand singer Lorde after co-producing and writing “Royals.” In 2014, Little co-wrote and produced themes for the film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”.

The catalog includes 178 songs, HPgnosis said in a statement, and between 2017 and 2019 it had revenues of $ 8.6 million. The size of the deal was not disclosed.

“Joel is one of the most important songwriters in the world today,” Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis said in a statement.

COVID-19 has prompted musicians to monetize their work by selling tracks and albums, as the global health crisis led to the cancellation of live concerts. At the same time, streaming services have grown as listeners stayed at home.

In March, Hipgnosis added American songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, famous for the James Bond song “Nobody Does It Better,” to its catalog.

The firm also reached deals this year with Neil Young and Shakira, as well as Metallica producer Bob Rock.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)