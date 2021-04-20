Taylor Swift shares stalker with Gigi and Bella Hadid, who was arrested this weekend



Taylor Swift has been forced in recent years to significantly increase her personal protection measures.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV

The Manhattan Police Department has confirmed the arrest of an individual, who goes by the name of Hanks Johnson, for trying to break into the exclusive apartment that singer Taylor Swift has on the most populated island in New York City. The event took place last weekend and, fortunately, the music star was not present at the property.

The individual in question only remained a few hours in police custody, but after his release he will have to go to court to answer for a possible crime of trespassing, with criminal aggravation. And it is that, after being arrested by the agents, the umpteenth stalker that the interpreter has had to endure in her many years of career showed them a series of messages who had sent the artist through Instagram, while claiming to maintain a personal relationship with the singer-songwriter.

As if that were not enough, the detainee would have two restraining orders issued against him for similar incidents that, in his case, affected models Gigi and Bella Hadid, good friends of the Nashville diva. The truth is that Taylor Swift, who has been forced in recent years to significantly increase her personal protection measures, will expect from justice a punishment as exemplary as that received by another of her stalkers last September, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Dayanara Torres does not open TikTok because her children do not want: “I do not know if it is shame”

Maluma and Kim Kardashian together and smiling, the couple was partying in Miami