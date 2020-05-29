Pop singer Taylor Swift criticized President Donald Trump on Friday after the president suggested that law enforcement officers could shoot protesters in Minneapolis, who are protesting the death of a black man who was in police custody.

“After stoking the fire of white supremacy and racism throughout your presidency, do you have the gall to claim moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift wrote on Twitter, where he has 86 million followers.

The artist quoted a controversial Trump tweet that read: “When the looting begins, the shooting will begin. Thank you.” Then Taylor warned, “We’ll kick you out in November @realdonaldtrump.”

The US president sparked the controversy with a tweet about violent protests against the police in Minneapolis, calling the protesters “thugs” and warning of military intervention.

For its part, Twitter took an unprecedented step in making a point about Trump’s message, considering that it “glorifies violence.”

Hundreds of servicemen were deployed on the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday after three nights of unrest in reaction to police brutality against blacks.

Protesters are outraged at the videotaped death of George Floyd, 46, while he was subdued on the ground Monday by a Minneapolis police officer.

He died after the police officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than five minutes.

In recent years Swift manifested herself politically after struggling to have her own voice as an artist who gained fame from a young age.

He supported Democratic candidates in Tennessee in 2018 and has criticized Trump other times.