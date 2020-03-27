Taylor Swift makes direct donations to her fans for the coronavirus | Instagram

Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities who have in solidarity with his admirers due to coronavirus, the global pandemic that is raging the entire world, making donations for their fans.

From finding ways to help others cope with taking refuge in place to canceling events, these are just a few of measures that governments and celebrities have taken because of COVID-19.

Fortunately most people recover but it can cause serious illness in the elderly and those with medical conditions pre-existing.

It may interest you: Taylor Swift donates $ 1 million to Nashville due to tornadoes

TAYLOR SWIFT SENDING MONEY TO FANS

Taylor Swift is helping to fill in the blank where the revenue is gone for several of her fans. Some have earned thousands of dollars from the hit maker “Lover” Y “1989”.

A fan, Holly Turner, received a cash injection from Swift after the freelance photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that his livelihood was threatened and that he was considering leaving New York City.

Also the “Breathe” performer sent $ 3,000 and wrote: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.

Young Turner was totally surprised. Swift “literally, without anyone’s help, saved my ability to stay here. I can’t even believe what I see now, “Turner wrote.

Swift also sent $ 3,000 to another fanatic who was stressed for the accumulated invoices, which prompted this response from the grateful recipient:

“This beautiful amazing magical human. I don’t even know where to start, the young man commented.

The Academy of Country Music announced an artist star list for its home country music special to air on CBS on 5th of April, instead of its delayed awards program.

Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are among the 23 artists to perform at “ACM Presents: Our Country”.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s The Man throws strong hints at men

.