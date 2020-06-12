Taylor Swift makes a juicy donation to the Minneapolis Teens cause / Photo: Fierce Girl Finance

Taylor Swift saw a video of teens from Minneapolis, Yasmine and Grace Norman earlier this week, in which the couple said they were planning a “grand tour” shopping trip to buy hair and skin care products for a local church looking for items to needy people of color in town, and the pop superstar reached out to help.

The singer, who made a strong political statement Tuesday by tweeting her support for Black Lives Matter, donated $ 1,300 to the cause after watching the video, which was brought in tune with his activist call to arms “Only the Young”.

According to a tweet from Yasmine Norman, Swift wrote in her donation notes: “Yasmine and Grace, thank you so much for all you are doing to help people. Here’s a gift for this race, please let me know about any thing in the future! With love, Taylor. “

Yasmine replied, tweeting: “Thank you @ taylorswift13 You surprise me @ grace_norman27 and I will be making a supply of supplies in Minneapolis to help families in need, many of whom have been affected by my riots.”

Taylor Swift supports her fans with money

Swift’s generous gift is the latest in a series of silent donations the singer made to fans during the blockade of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After several days, the “Lover” singer made several controversial tweets where she claimed to be on the Black Lives Matter movement and against President Donald Trump, all this after being attacked by her American fans who thought she had been too long. “quiet” / Photo: La Vanguardia

In March, Swift sent out a series of multi-thousand dollar donations to help her Swifties fans overcome the pandemic crisis.

The “Shake it off” singer often makes various donations to medical centers, foundations, and people in need, especially if they’re her fans. However, the pop and country star rarely makes his contributions public.

Taylor Swift via Instagram Stories “I’ve made a donation to @NAACP_LDF to support their brilliant work in fighting racial injustice” and she also shared a link to register to vote “It is IMPERATIVE that we make change to our broken system.” https://t.co/P5xO6AaxnL pic.twitter.com/MrivUzrFAD – Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans)

June 5, 2020

Also a few months ago, he donated a million dollar amount to the people affected by the tornado that lived in Tennessee, United States, where thousands of families lost their belongings due to the catastrophe.